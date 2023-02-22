Pauw set to add another Irish-eligible player as McCabe 'understands the decision of Arsenal'

VERA PAUW IS set to add one more Irish-eligible player to her set-up as the 2023 World Cup moves into full view.

Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit) and Deborah-Anne De La Harpe (Sydney FC) — born in England, America and Australia respectively — have all declared for the Girls In Green recently, and will make their respective debuts in today’s international friendly against China PR in Marbella [KO 1pm Irish time, live on RTÉ News Channel].

Pauw spoke yesterday about making a “final decision” on the trio, and later explained that one further new recruit is likely to be involved in the next camp in April.

“They need to show themselves first,” the Ireland boss said of the potential newcomer. “They have to have done a lot of work already and they need to be better than [what’s already there].”

Pauw insisted that there’s no change of dynamic in the squad with the additions, the balance remaining settled as she continues to pursue this avenue of searching out non-Irish born players.

“They have been very humble, very humble, they appreciate being here, they have been very respectful of what this group has achieved and they actually gave feedback — wow, on the intensity of training.”

Stressing the still-lengthy injury list, the Dutch coach says they have integrated “very well,” the warm welcome reciprocated on all parts.

“They didn’t come in like, ‘Look at me’. They actually came in and were, ‘Let’s hear what it is’. It’s difficult to come into a squad like this, that’s so determined, but all the players have welcomed them so well. They’re really part of the group.

“It is to make sure we have a very good squad to bring to the World Cup. I hate [the thoughts of making tough decisions] but it’s for them worse than for me.”

Pauw also shed some further light on an eventful few weeks for her captain, Katie McCabe.

The Arsenal star was linked with a big-money move to Chelsea ahead of deadline day in January, and was left out of the Gunners’ starting XI for several games. A chest infection reportedly hampered her recent involvement.

At her squad announcement two weeks ago, Pauw explained that while the Chelsea rumour was “a big hassle” for the Dubliner, it would not be a distraction. Yesterday, she offered further insight.

“She said of course it was a hectic time,” the manager noted. “She understands the decision of Arsenal. She had not made a decision. It was completely beyond herself, it was something that was just happening around her, not with her.”

Asked whether it’s something that might arise in the next transfer window this summer, she concluded: “We’ll see, that is professional football, it will happen in every squad. It’s part of life.”