'Very upset' Lionel Messi suspended by MLS

LIONEL MESSI and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba have been suspended after the duo skipped Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game earlier this week, the league said Friday.

MLS said in a statement that Messi and Alba would be unavailable for Saturday’s clash against FC Cincinnati “due to their absence” at this week’s All-Star showpiece.

“Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match,” the league said in a brief statement.

Messi and Alba had both been selected to play for a combined MLS side in Wednesday’s game against a team drawn from Mexico’s Liga MX as part of the league’s All-Star break.

However, both players withdrew from the showpiece early Wednesday for reasons that were not revealed.

The 11th-hour snub left Messi and Alba both facing sanctions. Under MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star game must participate unless they have a valid reason — such as an injury — not to do so.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said Friday the league had been left with no choice but to suspend players from duty this weekend, describing the ruling as a “very difficult decision”.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league,” Garber said. “I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.”

Garber, however, said MLS would review its existing policy in future.

“We’re going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward,” he said. “I’m committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve.”

- Messi ‘very upset’ -

Inter Miami’s billionaire co-owner, Jorge Mas, blasted the decision to suspend Messi and Alba in a conference call with reporters later Friday, describing Messi as “very upset” by the league’s ruling.

“Leo Messi is very upset. I hope it doesn’t have a long-term impact,” said Mas, who is currently in talks with Messi about a possible extension to his current contract, which runs out at the end of this year.

“Will it have an impact on (Messi’s) perception of the league and its rules? Without a doubt,” Mas added. “Lionel is different from everyone else. He wants to participate in competitive matches.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Garber said the league should have known earlier about the no-show, but expressed some sympathy for the gruelling schedule faced by Messi in recent weeks.

The 38-year-old Argentinian superstar has played nine games in 35 days and played 90 minutes in each game, including four games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Miami has had a schedule that is unlike any other team,” Garber said. “Most of our teams had a 10-day break. Miami hasn’t. So we have to manage through that as a league.”

Messi and Alba’s participation in the game had been under a cloud after Miami coach Javier Mascherano indicated last weekend he would have preferred the duo to be excused from All-Star duties.

“The players are called up. I’d prefer they rest, but it’s not my decision,” Mascherano said.

– © AFP 2025