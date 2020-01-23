This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 January, 2020
Inter complete loan deal for Chelsea wing-back Moses

Antonio Conte has been reunited with his former player as the Nerazzurri chase the Serie A title.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,865 Views 7 Comments
Moses in the blue and black of Inter.
Image: Twitter/Inter
Moses in the blue and black of Inter.
Moses in the blue and black of Inter.
Image: Twitter/Inter

INTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea after his loan spell with Fenerbahce was brought to an abrupt end.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth player Antonio Conte has brought in from the Premier League since his appointment in the summer of 2019, following the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

Moses’ move to Inter is on loan initially, with the Serie A title hopefuls having the option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking to Inter TV following his move to join the Nerazzurri, Moses said: “It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start.”

Moses played under Conte during the Inter head coach’s spell in charge of Chelsea, making 78 appearances in total over the two seasons that the Italian presided over the west London club.

Commenting on his reunion with Conte, the Nigeria international added: “Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me.

“I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”

chelsea-v-manchester-united-emirates-fa-cup-final-wembley-stadium Moses and Conte after winning the FA Cup with Chelsea. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

 

On the city of Milan, Moses said: “It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.

I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud.”

After Conte’s sacking by Chelsea in July 2018, Moses struggled to break into the first team under Maurizio Sarri before exiting to join Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019.

That agreement has since been cancelled, however, allowing the 29-year-old to make the move to Inter, with Moses not currently in the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

After being held by Lecce in their last league game, Inter will be looking to bounce back and beat Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday, with Juventus currently four points clear at the top of the table with 18 games of the season remaining.

