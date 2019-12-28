This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It seems unfair if money is missing' - Vidal claims he is owed €2.4million in unpaid Barcelona bonuses

It is alleged that the Chile international has only been paid a portion of what he had been promised.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 3:39 PM
32 minutes ago 1,363 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4948808
Arturo Vidal pictured competing for Barcelona.
Arturo Vidal pictured competing for Barcelona.
Arturo Vidal pictured competing for Barcelona.

ARTURO VIDAL has accused Barcelona of being “unfair” amid claims he is owed up to €2.4 million in unpaid bonuses.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC, Vidal has filed a complaint against his club to La Liga and the Spanish Footballers’ Association.

It is alleged that the Chile international has only been paid €1.7m of the €4.1m he is owed.

Vidal, strongly linked with a January return to Serie A, is frustrated at being underpaid, but is leaving the legal matter to his representatives.

“I’m not in charge of that — that’s why I have my agent, my lawyer, who takes care of the awards and stuff,” Vidal told Chilean radio station ADN. 

“It seems unfair to me if money is missing, but it is an issue that is alien to what we are experiencing today.”

Vidal has started just four La Liga games for Barcelona this term and earlier this week refused to rule out a move to Inter in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the ex-Juventus and Bayern Munich star — a reported €18m signing in August 2018 — is not thinking about his future while back in his native Chile for a short Christmas break.

“It’s a subject I said when I arrived here that I’ll talk about it when I’m there [in Spain],” he said.

“I’m on holiday and I just want to talk about what’s going on here.”

