'Maybe Eamonn’s comments were a bit stretched' - Moving past AFLW saga, and Leinster final regrets

MEATH LADIES STAR Vikki Wall says that comments from manager Eamonn Murray regarding her move to the AFLW were possibly “a bit stretched” into a controversial take.

The Royals boss came under fire earlier this year and was quoted as making negative remarks about the Australian sport, saying that it’s “dreadful stuff to watch.” He was also reported to have criticised the performance levels of Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee who have both ventured into the AFLW.

His comments came on the back of news that Wall will be linking up North Melbourne following the conclusion of Meath’s 2022 season. She will be joined by Cork Ladies star Erika O’Shea.

“No, not at all,” she says when asked if she needed to have a conversation with Murray about her move Down Under.

“Maybe Eamonn’s comments were a bit stretched, but I have a great relationship with him and he always wants what is best for us as players. He has been really supportive of my decision and we have had a good few conversations about it and he is excited to see how I get on over there with it.”

Wall has been permitted to miss North Melbourne’s pre-season in order to commit to Meath’s All-Ireland campaign, a grace period which the Dunboyne player is grateful to have received.

“They have been really good and accommodating,” she said. “It has been great to get to know them virtually so far. I’ve been in touch quite a bit. It’s something I was conscious of. I was here for the league and I didn’t want to be leaving half way through and not seeing out the season. It has probably made me appreciate the season much more.

“It’s exciting to be challenging myself in a different way. To be a complete newbie in a sport. It’s a challenge to see how I will adapt to a new sport and hopefully do well in it.

“At the moment my focus is on Meath. There are touch points with AFLW, but at the moment I am more focused on the round ball. When I get over there, the club will be tailoring it for me personally. I obviously won’t be thrown into a game straight away. I will have my own pre-season block as such.”

Following their incredible All-Ireland-winning campaign in 2021, Meath continued their impressive form by adding the Division 1 title to their haul this year. They began their All-Ireland defence with a big win over Monaghan at the weekend and will continue their series with a meeting against Armagh this weekend.

However, they go into the All-Ireland phase of their season on the back of a defeat to Dublin in the Leinster final. The clash at Croke Park represents another chapter in their compelling rivalry.

“The first half for us wasn’t up to scratch,” Wall notes. “It wasn’t something we were proud of, we have higher standards of ourselves. In the first half specifically, it wasn’t even our scoring efficiency as we didn’t even get that many shots off. Our turnover rate in their backs and kicking the ball into the goalkeeper as well, was definitely something we struggled with.

“We have already played them three times. It is exciting to have a rivalry like that for us as footballers, to be constantly challenging ourselves. Every game we play, they are taking something from us, we are taking something from them. It’s exciting because a lot of the games are very close.”

AIG ambassador Vikki Wall was speaking at the launch of AIG’s new For Times Like These campaign. In addition, AIG also announced their LGFA member and player car insurance offer of 25% off for players and 15% off for all members across the country at www.aig.ie/lgfa

