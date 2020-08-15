This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vins win battle against Clontarf as Dublin SFC quarter-finalists take shape

Ballymun, Skerries, St Jude’s and Na Fianna all clinch places in the last eight.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,212 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5176894
Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent's got the better of Clontarf, who had to do without Jack McCaffrey.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent's got the better of Clontarf, who had to do without Jack McCaffrey.
Diarmuid Connolly and St Vincent's got the better of Clontarf, who had to do without Jack McCaffrey.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

St Vincent’s 2-16 Clontarf 0-11

ST VINCENT’S BOOKED their place in the Dublin SFC quarter-finals with a resounding 11-point win over Clontarf in Parnell Park this evening.

Brian Mullins’s Vins only needed to avoid defeat to progress to the knockout rounds alongside Group 3 winners Ballyboden St Enda’s.

A goal in either half from Greg Murphy and Seán Lowry helped the Marino men to victory over a Clontarf side who lost Jack McCaffrey to a hamstring injury before throw-in.

In the first game of Saturday’s double-header in Parnell Park, Ballymun Kickhams topped Group 1 and eliminated last season’s beaten county finalists Thomas Davis, while Skerries Harps clinched their place in the last eight with victory over neighbours Round Towers Lusk.

St Jude’s and Na Fianna are also through to the quarter-finals after victories over Lucan Sarsfields and Ballinteer St John’s respectively.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Group 1

  • Skerries Harps 3-15 Round Towers Lusk 2-10
  • Ballymun Kickhams 3-15 Thomas Davis 0-8

Group 2

  • St Jude’s 2-10 Lucan Sarsfields 0-8
  • Na Fianna 2-10 Ballinteer St John’s 0-8

Group 3

  • Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-22 Whitehall Colmcilles 1-10

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie