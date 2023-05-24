Valencia get five-game partial stadium closure after racist chants at Vinicius

VALENCIA HAVE BEEN hit with a five-game partial stadium closure and a €45,000 fine following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior by fans.

Vinicius threatened to leave the pitch in the second half of Real Madrid’s LaLiga match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday after being subjected to alleged monkey chants from the crowd and Real Madrid, who said the abuse constituted a “hate crime”, filed a complaint with the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office.

An RFEF statement on Tuesday night read: “The competition committee has sanctioned Valencia CF with the partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches, more specifically the Mario Kempes south stand, following the events that occurred during the First Division National League Championship match between the local team and Real Madrid CF.

“It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, a Real Madrid CF player, during the aforementioned match, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious.

“In addition, an economic sanction of €45,000 is imposed on Valencia.”

Valencia have 10 working days to file an appeal to the appeals committee.

LaLiga players and officials called for racism to be tackled in Spain in the wake of Sunday’s match.

Before Tuesday night’s games between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Celta Vigo and Girona, players from both sides, as well as the match officials, stood behind banners which read “Racism, out of football”.

LaLiga shared a pre-match clip from the Celta-Girona game on its official Twitter account with the hashtag #JUNTOSContraElRacismo (#TOGETHERagainstRacism).

The footage also showed a supporter holding up a placard with ‘No Al Racismo’ (No to Racism) written on it.

There were similar sentiments at the Valladolid-Barcelona game as fans showed their support for Brazil international Vinicius.

Barcelona forward Raphinha removed his shirt when substituted to show a message of support for Vinicius: “As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.”

Real Madrid forward Vinicius – who showed his appreciation of Raphinha’s gesture on social media – was set to serve a two or three-match ban after being sent off at Valencia on Sunday when he was the alleged target of racial chants.

But Spain’s competition committee – a body formed by one member from LaLiga, one from the Spanish Sports Council (CSD) and one from RFEF (Spanish FA) – has rescinded that red card and Vinicius could now feature against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday if he overcomes a slight knee injury.