Virgin Media to screen Croke Park NFL game as part of new broadcast deal

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL broadcast this month’s NFL game from Croke Park free-to-air as part of a new deal with the NFL.

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings on 28 September in Dublin is one of 10 games that will be screened by Virgin Media in Ireland as part of a new broadcast deal. Others include all of the 2025 European international games, three play-off games and Super Bowl LX.

Virgin Media Television will bring fans what they describe as “comprehensive live coverage” of the highly anticipated game between the Vikings and Steelers at Croke Park, with a live sideline gameday production.

The broadcaster will also show all three London games as well as the Berlin and Madrid matchups.

Virgin’s broadcast team will be anchored by Tommy Martin. Efe Obada, current NFL defensive end, will provide analysis along with the likes of podcaster Michael McQuaid and Tadhg Leader from the International Player Pathway programme.

Presenter Dave McIntyre will work with Obada to break down plays. Bernard O’Toole will work as an on-the-ground reporter at Croke Park.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the NFL to broadcast 10 exciting games this season, including the historic Vikings v Steelers match at Croke Park and Super Bowl LX,” said director of news and sports at Virgin Media Television, Mick McCaffrey.

“The sport has never been as popular in Ireland, and we are looking forward to bringing our viewers free-to-air coverage with our own analysis and take on the best of the live action.”