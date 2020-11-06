BE PART OF THE TEAM

Nielsen takes Vuelta's 16th stage, Martin remains fourth overall

Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his overall lead, while Sam Bennett finished 100th today.

By AFP Friday 6 Nov 2020, 5:08 PM
Magnus Cort Nielsen during this year's Vuelta (file photo).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Magnus Cort Nielsen during this year's Vuelta (file photo).
Magnus Cort Nielsen during this year's Vuelta (file photo).
Image: Imago/PA Images

DEFENDING CHAMPION PRIMOZ Roglic extended his overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana as Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen won Friday’s 16th stage.

Slovenian Roglic finished second on the day to increase his advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into the final weekend of the race that finishes in Madrid on Sunday.

Ireland’s Dan Martin remains fourth overall after finishing 22nd, while compatriot Sam Bennett was 100th today — leaving the Tour de France green jersey winner sitting in 139th. 

© – AFP, 2020

