Ryan finishes in top 10 as Vine claims solo Vuelta stage six victory

JAY VINE SAILED to solo success in stage six of the Vuelta a Espana, as Torstein Traen claimed the overall lead.

Australian Vine’s victory continued a strong start to the 21-day race for UAE Team Emirates, who triumphed in Wednesday’s team time trial, but home favourite Juan Ayuso was dropped from the peloton on the final climb in the Pyrenees.

Team Bahrain Victorious rider Traen, who was part of a long breakaway, finished second, and gained enough time to take the red jersey from Jonas Vingegaard.

Archie Ryan battled to in impressive top 10 finish, placing ninth, 2 minutes and 42 seconds behind Vine, while Eddie Dunbar was 79th. Ryan, 23, has now jumped from 61st to 28th in the general classification, with Dunbar moving from 128th to 110th.

Traen leads overall by 31 seconds from Bruno Armirail, with Visma-Lease a Bike’s Vingegaard fifth, two-and-a-half minutes behind.

It was a rain-hit stage running 170 kilometres from Olot in Spain’s north-east to Pal in Andorra, the fourth country to host this edition of the race following the opening stages in Italy and France.

Part of the break which the peloton allowed to escape down the road, Vine pulled away before the final climb in the Pyrenees. Traen followed and ultimately came in 54 seconds behind.

On Friday riders face more mountains on a 188 kilometre run from Andorra La Vella to Cerler in the Spanish province of Huesca.

Meanwhile, Spain’s youth minister has criticised the director of the Vuelta a Espana for calling a protest against the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team a “violent act” and urged him to reconsider the team’s participation.

In a letter to Vuelta director Javier Guillen, Sira Rego said it was “completely unacceptable” to label a peaceful protest against a team backed by a state accused of “systematic violence” against Gaza as violent.

She also highlighted international warnings of famine and the humanitarian impact on children.

“That truly constitutes the cruelest and most terrifying act of violence, with irreversible consequences for an entire society. In short, a genocide,” Rego wrote, also posting the letter on social media.

The protest occurred Wednesday at the start of the fifth-stage time trial in Figueras, northeastern Spain.

On a video circulating on social media three people can be seen holding a banner with the inscription “Neutrality is complicity. Boycott Israel”, before being removed by race officials.

Some riders slowed, but no accidents were reported.

Guillen said Vuelta organisers would file a police complaint, describing the protest as “an act of violence.”

The Israel-Premier Tech team faced similar protests during the Tour de France.

Rego, a member of the far-left Sumar party, asked Guillen to consider whether the team’s participation aligns with the Vuelta’s values.

She is of Palestinian descent on her father’s side and spent part of her early childhood in the West Bank.

