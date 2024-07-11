Botham and Winnett start as Wales aim to end losing streak in Australia

WALES COACH WARREN Gatland has demanded more discipline in the second Test against Australia with a resurgent Wallabies expected to “go up another level” in Melbourne this weekend.

Gatland’s young Welsh team are on an eight-game losing streak after crashing 25-16 in the first Test at Sydney, with their job getting harder after experienced No. 8 Aaron Wainwright and winger Josh Hathaway were both ruled out injured.

Wainwright, who has 50 caps, was the best Wales performer last week but tore a hamstring in the dying stages, while Hathaway suffered an elbow injury.

“This week, we’ve been going through our processes, building on what worked well and sharpening the areas that need improvement,” said Gatland.

“We expect Australia to go up another level this weekend and we know we need to as well.”

Wales lost the breakdown battle and conceded 11 penalties in the first Test, six in their own half, and the New Zealander wants to see improvements.

“We want to start well and make sure we are disciplined and accurate from the off. Then it’s about keeping in the arm-wrestle for the duration,” he said.

Wales are desperate for a win having last tasted a Test victory against minnows Georgia in the pool stages of the 2023 World Cup.

They have not won a Test in Australia since 1969.

Another defeat would edge them closer to the record run of 10 losses in 2002 and 2003 when another New Zealander, Steve Hansen, was the coach.

Veteran fullback Liam Williams and prop Gareth Thomas were both declared fit after suffering knocks in Sydney.

With Wainwright out, Taine Plumtree will move to No. 8 with James Botham, grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham, coming into the starting line-up at blindside flanker and Tommy Reffell at openside.

Cameron Winnett was named at full-back after being overlooked for Sydney, with Williams moving to the wing alongside Rio Dyer.

Australia have their own injury worries with new captain Liam Wright out after just one Test in charge with a shoulder problem.

Veteran prop James Slipper will don the armband in his 136th Test, with Charlie Cale elevated for a starting debut at No.8 and Rob Valetini pushed to blindside flanker to replace Wright.

It is the lone change to the starting side, although there are several new faces on the bench with Queensland Reds’ hooker Josh Nasser, the son of former Wallaby Brendan Nasser, in line for a potential debut.

Coach Joe Schmidt, who took over from Eddie Jones this year, said it was frustrating losing Wright, but Slipper had “fantastic experience”.

“It’s that quiet leadership that we’ll need and the quiet resolve he brings to his work will hopefully ripple through the team,” he said, adding that he was “pragmatic” about his winning start in Sydney.

“Three tries to one looks good on paper and I loved the three tries we got which were all varied,” he said.

“But at the back end of the game I think we made 68 tackles in the last 10-12 minutes.

“We don’t want to be tackling that long against a Welsh side that are coming in waves. We’ve got to get a little bit more pressure on the ball.”

Australia:

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Josh Flook

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Filipo Daugunu

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Jake Gordon

8. James Slipper (capt)

7. Matt Faessler

6. Taniela Tupou

5. Jeremy Williams

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

3. Rob Valetini

2. Fraser McReight

1. Charlie Cale

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Allan Ala’alatoa

19. Angus Blyth

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Nic White

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Dylan Pietsch

Wales:

15. Cameron Winnett

14. Liam Williams

13. Owen Watkin

12. Mason Grady

11. Rio Dyer

10. Ben Thomas

9. Ellis Bevan

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake (capt)

3. Archie Griffin

4. Christ Tshiunza

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. James Botham

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taine Plumtree

Replacements:

16. Evan Lloyd

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Harri O’Connor

19. Cory Hill

20. Mackenzie Martin

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Sam Costelow

23. Nick Tompkins

– © AFP 2024