'Responsibility is shared,' says AWJ as Welsh crisis comes to Dublin

ALUN WYN JONES has flatly denied there is unrest in the Wales camp ahead of tomorrow’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland.

The 2019 Grand Slam winners have hit a wall since Wayne Pivac replaced Warren Gatland as head coach, losing five matches on the spin, their worst run in seven years. Worse again, they also lost their defence coach, Byron Hayward, last Sunday when Pivac sacked him.

Asked about player unrest today, Jones replied: “Unrest is something that can be quite provocative to those outside the camp.

“It’s still a job of work for us. We’re focused and very clear on what we need to do and we’ll stick to that.”

The Wales captain was also quizzed about who needs to hold their hands up within their camp.

“The responsibility is shared,” said Jones.

“As a player you are given the tools to go out there and do a job. We will do that to the best of our ability with the tools and preparation we are given.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together. We’re definitely aware of what we need to shore up and I’d like to think there would be a reaction.”

And Jones believes the Aviva Stadium is the perfect place to view that reaction.

“Facing the Irish teams I have in the past has always been difficult but also it’s an enjoyable place to come and play,” said Jones.

“They’ve had a lot of domestic success and that reflects when we come and play Ireland out here. It’s an opportunity and one for us to get our teeth into.

“We’re in a new competition, have had a good training week and there’s an opportunity to get the performance right and push for a result.”