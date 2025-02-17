Thomas joins Wales coaching team ahead of Ireland Six Nations game

WALES HAVE ADDED former international T. Rhys Thomas to their back-room team as a skills coach for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Thomas joins caoch Matt Sherratt, who is in temporary charge after the departure of Warren Gatland last week following a run of 14 straight defeats.

After opening defeats to France and Italy, struggling Wales host Ireland in Cardiff at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Thomas, who made 27 appearances for Wales, while also representing Cardiff, Wasps and Dragons during his playing career. He joins the Wales senior setup on secondment from Premiership side Gloucester where he will return post-championship.

Thomas will have a specific responsibility for forwards skills. He will work closely with forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys and scrum consultant Adam Jones, who is also on secondment for the championship from his club Harlequins.

Commenting on the appointment Sherratt said: “I’m delighted that TR will be joining the coaching team and I’d like to thank Gloucester for allowing him to come on secondment to Wales. Having known TR for a number of years, I think he will be a great fit for the group.

“I’m excited to officially start in the role now and get preparations underway for our match against Ireland on Saturday.”

Thomas added: “Firstly I would like to thank Gloucester and George Skivington for allowing me to take up this opportunity to join Wales for the remaining three Guinness Six Nations games.

“It’s all happened very quickly the past few days but I’m excited for the challenge and looking forward to getting stuck in, working with Matt and the other coaches.”

After the Ireland game, Wales travel to face Scotland on 8 March and finish up against England on 15 March.

