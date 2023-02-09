Wales drop Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau for Scotland clash

WALES BOSS WARREN Gatland has left out three British and Irish Lions – Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau – from the starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland [KO 6.45pm, Virgin Media One/BBC One].

The trio boast 342 Wales caps and 18 Lions Test appearances between them.

Lock Jones, who failed a head injury assessment against Ireland last weekend but was ruled available for selection, and flanker Tipuric are not in the matchday 23 for Murrayfield, while number eight Faletau has to be content with a bench spot.

They represent huge selection calls by Gatland following Ireland’s dominant 34-10 victory in Cardiff.

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins replaces Jones, with his Chiefs colleague Christ Tshiunza packing down at blindside flanker in a reshaped back row that sees Leicester’s Tommy Reffell taking the number seven shirt off Tipuric and Jac Morgan switching to number eight instead of Faletau.

Lock Jones was cleared to add to his world record 168 Test match appearances in Wales and Lions colours despite going off during the second half against Ireland.

But Gatland has handed 20-year-old Jenkins a first international start alongside second-row partner Adam Beard, with 21-year-old Tshiunza also making a full Test bow.

Two other changes see Scarlets prop Wyn Jones recalled instead of Gareth Thomas, while tighthead Dillon Lewis replaces Tomas Francis, with Gatland retaining the back division that started against Ireland.

Jones, who will be 38 later this year, misses out to a player 17 years his junior, but one who has already captained Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership.

Tshiunza, meanwhile, offers a ball-carrying presence and a considerable lineout option, with that critical set-piece department having proved a major problem area during the Ireland defeat.

Gatland said: “We’ve made some changes but tried to keep some continuity with the same backline.

“Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We are looking at options at eight if Toby (Taulupe) Faletau picks up an injury, so Jac gets that chance.

“We thought we created opportunities last week but we weren’t clinical enough in terms of finishing off some of those chances.

We need to start better. We gave away some stupid penalties and unforced penalties when we weren’t really under a lot of pressure, so that has again been an area that we’ve spoken about.

“We have tried to focus on the positives and the things that we can address ourselves.”

For Scotland, Zander Fagerson will make his first appearance in more than two months when he starts.

In the only change to their XV that began last weekend’s victory away to England, the Glasgow prop will replace WP Nel in the number three jersey after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the start of December.

There is still no place in the matchday pool for Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson, who is working his way back into contention following recent issues with concussion.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. Josh Adams

13. George North

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Rio Dyer

10. Dan Biggar

9. Tomos Williams

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens (captain)

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Adam Beard

6. Christ Tshiunza

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Jac Morgan

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin

17. Rhys Carre

18. Leon Brown

19. Rhys Davies

20. Taulupe Faletau

21. Rhys Webb

22. Rhys Patchell

23. Alex Cuthbert

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Richie Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie (captain)

7. Luke Crosbie

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. WP Nel

19. Jonny Gray

20. Jack Dempsey

21. George Horne

22. Blair Kinghorn

23. Chris Harris

