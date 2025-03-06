Advertisement
Matt Sherratt names unchanged Wales side to face Scotland

Wales will field the same XV for the first time since the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
1.33pm, 6 Mar 2025

WALES’ INTERIM HEAD coach Matt Sherratt has named an unchanged team for the Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Sherratt has predictably retained the starting line-up that gave title favourites Ireland a major scare in Cardiff 12 days ago.

It is the first time since 2019 and World Cup games against Georgia and Australia in Japan that Wales have fielded the same XV.

Two switches among the replacements see returns for former captain Dewi Lake, who was recently recalled to the squad after recovering from biceps surgery, and Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti.

Lake, Wales skipper in Australia last summer and throughout this season’s Autumn Nations Series, takes over from Evan Lloyd and will provide hooking cover for Elliot Dee, with Assiratti chosen instead of Henry Thomas.

Wales:

  • 15. Blair Murray
  • 14. Tom Rogers
  • 13. Max Llewellyn
  • 12. Ben Thomas
  • 11. Ellis Mee
  • 10. Gareth Anscombe
  • 9. Tomos Williams
  • 1. Nicky Smith
  • 2. Elliot Dee
  • 3. WillGriff John
  • 4. Will Rowlands
  • 5. Dafydd Jenkins
  • 6. Jac Morgan (capt) 
  • 7. Tommy Reffell
  • 8. Taulupe Faletau 

Replacements:

  • 16. Dewi Lake
  • 17. Gareth Thomas
  • 18. Keiron Assiratti
  • 19. Teddy Williams
  • 20. Aaron Wainwright
  • 21. Rhodri Williams
  • 22. Jarrod Evans
  • 23. Joe Roberts

