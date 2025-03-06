Matt Sherratt names unchanged Wales side to face Scotland

WALES’ INTERIM HEAD coach Matt Sherratt has named an unchanged team for the Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Sherratt has predictably retained the starting line-up that gave title favourites Ireland a major scare in Cardiff 12 days ago.

🚨 𝗧î𝗺 𝗖𝘆𝗺𝗿𝘂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Here is your Wales team to face @Scotlandteam on Saturday afternoon in Edinburgh, 16:45 KO! 🔥👇#GuinnessM6N | #SCOvWAL — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 6, 2025

It is the first time since 2019 and World Cup games against Georgia and Australia in Japan that Wales have fielded the same XV.

Two switches among the replacements see returns for former captain Dewi Lake, who was recently recalled to the squad after recovering from biceps surgery, and Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti.

Lake, Wales skipper in Australia last summer and throughout this season’s Autumn Nations Series, takes over from Evan Lloyd and will provide hooking cover for Elliot Dee, with Assiratti chosen instead of Henry Thomas.

Wales:

15. Blair Murray

14. Tom Rogers

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Ben Thomas

11. Ellis Mee

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elliot Dee

3. WillGriff John

4. Will Rowlands

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Jac Morgan (capt)

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Teddy Williams

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Joe Roberts