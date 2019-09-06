This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale rescues faltering Wales at home to Azerbaijan

Wales just about did enough to beat Azerbaijan on Friday, with Gareth Bale scoring the winner in the 85th minute after a poor showing.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:22 PM
9 minutes ago 518 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4799585
Gareth Bale celebrating for Wales
Gareth Bale celebrating for Wales
Gareth Bale celebrating for Wales

GARETH BALE SCORED a late winner to keep Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification hopes very much alive with a 2-1 triumph over Azerbaijan in Cardiff on Friday.

Ryan Giggs’ men looked to be heading for a thoroughly underwhelming stalemate, but Bale – who was otherwise poor – came up trumps six minutes from time to keep them in the hunt in Group E.

Wales were dominant in the first half and played the ball around nicely, though clear-cut chances were hard to come by, with the hosts having to rely on a freak Pavlo Pashayev own goal to take the lead.

They had similar issues after the break and a costly combination of errors from Neil Taylor and Wayne Hennessey allowed Mahir Emreli to equalise, but Bale – back among the goals at club level with Real Madrid – nodded in towards the end to rescue Giggs’ side.

It was by no means a shock when Wales took the lead in the 26th minute, though the manner of the goal was certainly fortuitous, as Bale’s long-range effort deflected into the air and was then diverted into the empty net by Pashayev with goalkeeper Salahat Agayev stranded.

That came shortly after Harry Wilson had been lucky to escape a red card, having seemingly stamped on Richard Almeida.

Wales then wasted the chance to go 2-0 up just before the break – Tom Lawrence shooting at the goalkeeper after a Bale dummy released him into the area.

Azerbaijan were back on level terms just before the hour, as Taylor gifted possession to Ramil Sheydaev and he fed Emreli, who slotted home on the rebound after Hennessey haplessly fumbled the initial tame effort right back to the forward.

The visitors looked like they might hang on, but Joe Allen’s late strike ricocheted to a nice height for Bale to head over the goalkeeper and seal the victory.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie