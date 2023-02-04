LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations

Team News

As you’ve probably been informed already, there are two changes to Ireland’s matchday 23, with starting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and replacement loosehead Cian Healy ruled out through injury.

It’s a huge day for Conor Murray, who starts at scrum-half, while his Munster teammates Craig Casey and Dave Kilcoyne are drafted onto the bench.

Meanwhile, Wales announced on Thursday that Leigh Halfpenny had been ruled out of their team due to injury and will be replaced at fullback by Liam Williams.