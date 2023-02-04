LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations

2′ – Wales 0-7 Ireland: TRYYYYY! Phenomenal start by Andy Farrell’s side. Error-free from kick-off.
From their early lineout, they build pressure and it’s Caelan Doris who eventually punctures the Welsh line after a strong carry by James Ryan.
Sexton converts. 7-zip.
1′ – Wales 0-0 Ireland: Ireland get excellent field position with a lineout in the Welsh 22′ after a sweeping backs move. Great skip pass in there by Stuart McCloskey before James Lowe chipped and Wales hurriedly cleared to touch.
1′ – Wales 0-0 Ireland: Off we go. Johnny Sexton, playing in his last Six Nations (we think), gets us underway at the Principality.
Anthems. Jaysus, Old Land of my Fathers is a belter.
Just under 15 minutes to go. How are the nerves?
As you’ve probably been informed already, there are two changes to Ireland’s matchday 23, with starting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and replacement loosehead Cian Healy ruled out through injury.
It’s a huge day for Conor Murray, who starts at scrum-half, while his Munster teammates Craig Casey and Dave Kilcoyne are drafted onto the bench.
Meanwhile, Wales announced on Thursday that Leigh Halfpenny had been ruled out of their team due to injury and will be replaced at fullback by Liam Williams.
Hello everybody. It’s finally here.
Ireland will kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales at the Principality Stadium in just over a half an hour’s time.
The world’s number one-ranked team will be seeking to get their campaign off on the right foot. But with the roof closed in Cardiff and Warren Gatland back in the hotseat, could an experienced Wales side roll back the years?
We won’t be long finding out.
