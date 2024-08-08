Flanker Carlo Tizzano to make Australia debut against Springboks

FLANKER CARLO TIZZANO has been named to make his debut for Australia against the world champions South Africa in their opening match of The Rugby Championship.

The hard-tackling NSW Waratahs forward starts at openside for the sold-out Test in Brisbane on Saturday alongside Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson in the Wallabies back row.

Tizzano replaces Fraser McReight, who misses the two home Tests against the Springboks with a thumb injury.

“We have kept a work-in-progress eye on Carlo and this is a fantasstic opportunity for him,” Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt told reporters.

“We felt Carlo would suit the combination we picked in the back row. He’s such a good young man and we are really excited about watching him get under way.”

Veteran tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa captains the team alongside hooker Matt Faessler and 24-year-old prop Isaac Kailea as the Wallabies plot a rare win over the Springboks.

“We’re conscious of the size of the challenge and the size of our opponents but there’s a keenness in the player group to take a step forward,” Schmidt added.

ACT Brumbies loose forward Luke Reimer could also make his debut having been named on the bench.

Australia are unbeaten since New Zealander Schmidt took the reins, seeing off gritty minnows Georgia 40-29 in Sydney last month after consecutive victories against Wales.

Australia had won just two of their previous nine Tests during a tumultuous period under former coach Eddie Jones.

Australia have won their last three Tests in Brisbane, where South Africa have not recorded a victory since 2013.

The Springboks are relying on the core of players that won last year’s World Cup and drew a two-Test series with Ireland last month.

Stormers out-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will make his first Test start for South Africa, picked ahead of Handre Pollard, after coach Rassie Erasmus named his side earlier this week.

Australia:

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Len Ikitau

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Filipo Daugunu

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Jake Gordon

1. Issac Kailea

2. Matt Faessler

3. Allan Ala’alatoa (capt)

4. Nick Frost

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Rob Valetini

7. Carlo Tizzano

8. Harry Wilson

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. James Slipper

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Luke Reimer

20.Tate McDermott

21. Tom Lynagh

22. Dylan Pietsch

South Africa:

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. RG Snyman

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Elrigh Louw

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Ben-Jason Dixon

20. Marco van Staden

21. Kwagga Smith

22. Grant Williams

23. Handre Pollard

