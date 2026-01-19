Walsh and Comer's injury woes continue with both absent for start of National League

THE INJURY WOES suffered by Galway forwards Shane Walsh and Damien Comer in recent years show no signs of abating heading into the new season with both of them ruled out of Sunday’s opening league clash with arch rivals Mayo at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Galway selector John Concannon confirmed that the duo are still some weeks away from returning and won’t be in the mix for the Salthill clash with Andy Moran’s men.

“Shane is still nursing a knock. Damien is still nursing a knock,” said Concannon whose side defeated Mayo in the FBD League final at Tuam Stadium on Sunday when both counties fielded experimental outfits.

Advertisement

“Damien will be out for a few weeks so it’s difficult to assess the injury. So in three or four weeks Damien should be back.

Shane in the next couple of weeks. We’re hoping to get him back on the pitch.”

He said he expects changes for next Sunday after a good FBD League campaign that saw them try out dozens of players, but with midweek college games it will be later in the week before they know who they will have available.

“We have a few other lads that are back just on the pitch. We should have three or four players back that should be available whether they’re able to make the 26. We’ll just have to wait and see,” added Concannon.

Meanwhile, the Galway selector said it would be another while before they know if 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy and Moycullen’s Peter Cooke will be available for this season.

Conroy, now 36, has continued to be a mainstay of Pádraic Joyce’s side while Cooke, whose work has seen him live in the USA and London, returned for last year’s championship having been unavailable for the 2024 run to the All-Ireland final.

“We’re still waiting on decisions. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll have more on Paul and Peter,” added Concannon