Friday 10 May, 2019
Warren Gatland set to take charge of third Lions tour - report

The Wales boss is unbeaten against two southern hemisphere powerhouses, and now he looks set to take on South Africa..

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 May 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,416 Views 11 Comments
Gatland addresses players while forwards coach of the Lions in 2009.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Gatland addresses players while forwards coach of the Lions in 2009.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

OUTGOING WALES COACH Warren Gatland will once again lead the Lions tour when the combined nations travel to take on South Africa in 2021, according to The Telegraph today.

Gavin Mairs reports that Lions managing director Ben Calveley has completed negotiations with the Kiwi and the contract is expected to be signed and sealed next week, with a formal announcement to be made before Wales begin their World Cup training camp in mid-June.

Gatland will leave his post with Wales in the wake of Japan 2019 – where he will pit his wits against Australia, Georgia and Fiji in Pool D before possible quarter-final clashes with England, France or Argentina.

He stands unbeaten over his two Lions tours with a win over Australia in 2013 followed by the contentious 2017 drawn series in New Zealand.

Gatland was also part of Ian McGeechan’s coaching ticket when the Lions last faced the Springboks, a 2-1 series defeat in 2009.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly

