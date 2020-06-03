This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Bohs defender Warren O'Hora offered new Brighton deal

The Dubliner is one of six U23 players being retained.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 1:14 PM
Image: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Image: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have backed up-and-coming Irish defender Warren O’Hora to take the next step in his career by offering the Dubliner a new one-year deal. 

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club from Bohemians in 2018 and has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

Six players from the U23 squad have been released and another half dozen have been offered new contracts. 

“We look forward to working with these players again,” said Albion’s head of academy, John Morling.

