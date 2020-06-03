Former Bohs defender Warren O'Hora offered new Brighton deal

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have backed up-and-coming Irish defender Warren O’Hora to take the next step in his career by offering the Dubliner a new one-year deal.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club from Bohemians in 2018 and has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

Six players from the U23 squad have been released and another half dozen have been offered new contracts.

“We look forward to working with these players again,” said Albion’s head of academy, John Morling.