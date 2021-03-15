BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

Draymond Green triple-double leads Golden State Warriors to win over Utah Jazz

Stephen Curry scored 32 points as Golden State powered past the conference-leading Utah.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 8:02 AM
48 minutes ago 247 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5381680

DRAYMOND GREEN POSTED a triple-double to lead the Golden State Warriors to an upset 131-119 win at home to the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Sunday.

Green had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the 26th triple-double of his career and added four steals to help the Warriors end a four-game losing streak, their worst of the season.

Stephen Curry had 32 points for Golden State with six three-pointers on top of his nine assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 28.

The Jazz, top of the Western Conference compared to the Warriors’ ninth position, were led by Rudy Gobert with 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell registered 24.

The New Orleans Pelicans secured a comfortable 135-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 27 points.

Lonzo Ball made five three-pointers and had 20 points for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram had 23.

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points for the Clippers, who are now 25-15 and sit fourth in the Western Conference.

The Miami Heat rallied in the last quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 102-97 to make it four victories on the bounce and 10 out of 11.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Tyler Herro recorded 22 for the Heat, who moved up to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Orlando guard Terrence Ross had 31 points, but could not help his side hold on to a three-quarter time lead as Miami took the last quarter 29-20.

In other games, the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 134-99, the Atlanta Hawks won 100-82 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics won 134-107 versus the Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112, the Chicago Bulls claimed a 118-95 triumph at home to the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie