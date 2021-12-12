Wasps forced into changes against Munster after positive Covid-19 tests

Jacob Umaga has been ruled out for Wasps.

WASPS HAVE BEEN forced into several late changes to their side to face Munster in this afternoon’s Champions Cup clash due to Covid-19 cases in the English club’s camp.

The game is still set to go ahead in Coventry, with a 3.15pm kick-off [BT Sport].

The Premiership outfit have seen four players who were yesterday named to start ruled out, with one replacement player also forced to withdraw. The withdrawals have forced a number of positional changes too.

Of course, Munster have had their own severe Covid disruption in the build-up to this game, with 34 senior players missing due to positive cases in their camp during and after the recent trip to South Africa.

Wasps’ late setback comes after they had already seen 18 senior players ruled out of this game due to injury.

Out-half Jacob Umaga has been forced out of the Munster clash, meaning Jimmy Gopperth moves to the number 10 shirt, Josh Bassett shifts from the wing into midfield, and 22-year-old Luke Mehson comes into the team out wide for his fourth Wasps cap.

Lock pairing Sebastian de Chaves and Elliott Stooke have also been withdrawn, resulting in captain Brad Shields moving from the back row into the second row as 24-year-old Tim Cardall comes into the starting XV.

In-form number eight Tom Willis has also been ruled out of the Munster clash, meaning 21-year-old Alfie Barbeary moves to the back of the scrum as Thomas Young and Nizaam Carr come into the starting back row.

Replacement back Francois Hougaard has also been ruled out as Wasps revert to a 5/3 bench split, meaning Tommy Mathews and Cameron Anderson come into the matchday 23.

Kieran Curran takes the second row replacement spot on the Wasps bench after Cardall’s promotion into the starting XV. Replacement hooker Gabriel Oghre now appears set to cover the back row, as Michael van Vuuren comes into the matchday 23.

“Following the latest round of testing, Wasps can confirm a number of players and coaches will be unavailable for today’s game resulting in changes to the matchday squad,” reads a statement from Wasps.

“Please be advised though that today’s game against Munster will go ahead as planned.

“The health and safety of staff, players and supporters is paramount. The club’s Covid-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to.”

Wasps:

15. Marcus Watson

14. Zach Kibirige

13. Josh Bassett

12. Michael Le Bourgeois

11. Luke Mehson

10. Jimmy Gopperth

9. Sam Wolstenholme

1. Tom West

2. Dan Frost

3. Biyi Alo

4. Brad Shields (captain)

5. Tim Cardall

6. Nizaam Carr

7. Thomas Young

8. Alfie Barbeary

Replacements: