Fraher Field in Dungarvan hosted last night's game. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Ladies Football

After 42 titles in a row, Waterford senior champions Ballymac are dethroned

A first ever title for Comeragh Rangers.
8.50am, 12 Oct 2024
COMERAGH RANGERS ENDED the remarkable dominance of Ballymacarbry in the Waterford senior ladies football championship last night.

After winning the championship for the the last 42 years, Ballymacarbry’s incredible reign was ended in the final at Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Katie Murray scored four goals as Comeragh Rangers won the title for the first time, 5-3 to 1-6. Murray’s first-half hat-trick paved the way for the new champions to triumph as they went ahead 3-1 to 1-3 at the break.

They ran out victors by nine points and ensured a ground-breaking win had occurred in Waterford.

Coupled with the exit of Mourneabbey in the Cork senior championship, the Munster club landscape will have a different look this season.

Castleisland Desmonds claimed the Kerry senior title last weekend, while the Cork decider will be contested next weekend by Éire Óg and Aghada.

Fintan O'Toole
