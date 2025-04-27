Two-goal Bennett stars as Waterford open Munster series with impressive win over Clare

Waterford 2-23

Clare 0-21

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

GLORY DAYS BY Bruce Springsteen blared over the Walsh Park speakers as two second half goals from centurion Stephen Bennett saw Waterford make a winning start to the Munster championship in front of 12,078 supporters.

The 2020 All Star marked his 100th appearance for the Déise with a terrific 2-8. Jamie Barron (0-4), Darragh Lyons (0-3) and goalkeeper Billy Nolan also made big contributions for Peter Queally’s men.

All Ireland champions Clare took the field without 2013 Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly through illness. David Reidy (0-6), Ryan Taylor (0-4), Peter Duggan (0-4) and Shane Meehan (0-4) carried the fight.

Meehan wasted an early chance for the Banner but Cathal Malone made amends with a point after just 45 seconds. On his 100th appearance for Waterford, Stephen Bennett levelled from an acute angle.

Bennett then pulled a long range free off target but tapped over the next one. Darragh Lyons nailed a point from midfield before Mark Fitzgerald burst forward out of the ruck and made it 4-1.

Malone replied with his second from play. Lyons made a score for Dungarvan clubmate Patrick Curran and then got one of his own. Two points and an assist for the Déise number eight.

The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down when Darragh Lohan dragged back Bennett. The Ballysaggart man slotted the free before Jamie Barron put them five points clear. Aidan McCarthy missed two frees at the other end.

A ravenous Waterford turned over another ball via Jack Prendergast He won a free which Bennett nailed. A third Lyons point gave Peter Queally’s men a 10-3 advantage on 19 minutes.

Peter Duggan clipped over a sideline for the visitors before David Reidy pointed from play. Curran and Meehan traded scores. Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan punished a stray effort from Malone with a point from his own 45.

Two Ryan Taylor singles and one from Peter Duggan reduced the arrears to three approaching the break. Jamie Barron belted over his third from play from his own 65. Meehan got one back in injury time as wind assisted Waterford led 13-10 at the break.

Déise captain Dessie Hutchinson stretched the gap to four on the restart. Meehan replied with his third from play. On 43 minutes, Jack Prendergast sent half time sub Michael Kiely through on goal. Adam Hogan wrapped his hands around him and referee Chris Mooney signalled a penalty. Bennett slipped but still found the net. A Patrick Curran point followed to send Waterford seven up (1-15 to 0-11).

Nolan made a big save at the other end from Ian Galvin. Two David Reidy points and one each by Duggan and Ryan Taylor cut the arrears to three. Barron’s fourth of a productive afternoon ended that sequence. Duggan then got his fourth for Clare.

With twelve minutes to go, Bennett gathered a Patrick Fitzgerald point attempt and banged the ball under Eibhear Quilligan (2-16 to 0-16). The 2020 All Star added a white flag to put seven between them again.

Late points from Patrick Fitzgerald, Hutchinson and Michael Kiely wrapped up the Déise’s first championship win over the Banner since 2020. A monstrous Bennett point brought Waterford fans to their feet. The roof of the stand lifted again for the late introduction of Austin Gleeson.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 2-8 (4fs, 1-0 penalty), Jamie Barron 0-4, Darragh Lyons 0-3, Dessie Hutchinson, Patrick Curran 0-2 each, Michael Kiely, Patrick Fitzgerald, Billy Nolan, Mark Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: David Reidy 0-6 (2fs), Ryan Taylor, Peter Duggan (1 sideline) Shane Meehan 0-4 each, Cathal Malone 0-2, Mark Rodgers 0-1.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan

4. Iarlaith Daly, 3. Conor Prunty, 2. Ian Kenny

5. Mark Fitzgerald, 6. Tadhg De Burca, 7. Paddy Leavey

8. Darragh Lyons, 9. Kieran Bennett

11. Jamie Barron, 14. Dessie Hutchinson, 12. Jack Prendergast

15. Patrick Curran, 10. Stephen Bennett, 13. Kevin Mahony

Subs

19. Michael Kiely for Kieran Bennett (HT)

20. Patrick Fitzgerald for Curran (53)

22. Shane Bennett for Mahony (56)

23. Seán Walsh for Lyons (71)

21. Austin Gleeson for Prendergast (72)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

2. Adam Hogan, 3. Darragh Lohan, 4. Conor Leen

5. Cian Galvin, 6. John Conlon, 7. David McInerney

13. Ryan Taylor, 9. Cathal Malone

8. David Fitzgerald, 15. David Reid, 12. Peter Duggan,

11. Mark Rodgers, 14. Aidan McCarthy, 22. Shane Meehan

Subs

21. Aron Shanagher for Fitzgerald (47)

24. Ian Galvin for McCarthy (47)

19. Rory Hayes for Leen (65)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)

