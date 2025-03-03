Waterford come from behind to beat 10-man Cork City and move top of the table

Waterford FC 2

Cork City 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

SECOND-HALF GOALS FROM Padraig Amond and a match-winner from Kyle White saw Waterford FC move to the summit of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division as they won the first Munster Derby of the season against Cork City at the RSC.

In front of the television cameras and 3019 spectators, the 20-year-old struck for his second goal in as many games four minutes from time to give Keith Long’s side a deserved win over Cork’s 10 men after Freddie Anderson’s second-half dismissal for two yellow cards.

Alex Nolan gave Tim Clancy’s side the dream start inside eight minutes when he made Kyle White dizzy with his twisting and turning out on the right after picking up a Darragh Crowley pass, and he cut inside to beat keeper Stephen McMullan with a fine left-footed effort high to the net.

Advertisement

A super goal from Alex Nolan, who comes into the team for his first league start! 🤯



Kyle White can't get near the winger and he smashes a shot into the roof of the net!



0-1#LOI pic.twitter.com/xHZOsumCUu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 3, 2025

The crossbar denied Waterford the equalising goal two minutes later when Conan Noonan swung in a left-wing corner that was headed clear by Seani Maguire into the path of Dean McMenamy on the top of the penalty area, but his first-time shot came crashing back off the woodwork.

Nolan should have doubled the lead for the visitors on 22 minutes when he raced onto a brilliant through ball from Harvey Skieters, who had replaced the injured Seani Maguire seconds earlier, but he dragged a shot wide of McMullan’s far post.

There was a half chance for the hosts from a set piece on the half-hour mark when Noonan sent over a left-wing free that was headed on by Amond for Tommy Lonergan, but the striker couldn’t direct his header on target.

The second-half was less than two minutes old when Waterford levelled. Conan Noonan pulled the ball back into the path of Rowan McDonald with a neat pass, and the midfielder sent the ball back into the area with purpose, and Amond was on hand to fire a first-time shot past a helpless Tein Troost.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋! 🔵



Just 84 seconds into the second half, it's a first league goal of the season for that man - Padraig Amond!



1-1#LOI pic.twitter.com/f7Bk6sOEJ0 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 3, 2025

Cork were reduced to 10 men on 63 minutes when Lonergan burst through left of centre before been fouled by Anderson, and after he was cautioned in the first-half, the defender was sent off for a second yellow card by referee Damien MacGraith. Lonergan stood over the resulting free-kick that skimmed the head of Charlie Lyons before striking the top of the crossbar.

It took a stunning save from City ‘keeper Troost to keep the sides level on 77 minutes when Rowan McDonald laid the ball for Kacper Radkowski, who let fly with a cracking 25-yard effort that was superbly tipped around the posts.

Conan Noonan had a chance to put the Blues in front on 85 minutes when he took a pass from Lonergan on the top of the penalty area, but his effort flashed over before the home side got their noses in front sixty seconds later.

A pin-point right-wing cross from Amond found the head of Lonergan, but after keeper Troost made a quite stunning save, White was in the right place to hammer the loose ball to the net to send the home faithful ecstatic.

Kyle White puts Waterford in front late on!😮 pic.twitter.com/9xgiveHZjD — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 3, 2025

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Bakboord, Radkowski, Boyle, Leahy, White; McDonald, McMenamy (Pouwels 74), Noonan; Lonergan, Amond.

Related Reads Aidan Keena makes Derry City pay penalty to help St Pat's build momentum 'I don’t think people across the water look at it very fondly' - Duff on LOI's perception

CORK CITY: Troost; Lyons, Crowley, Couto; Nolan (Fitzpatrick 78), Nelson (Shipston 78), Bolger (Murray 46), Anderson; Maguire (Skieters 22), Dijksteel (Mbeng 64), Keating.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 3,017.