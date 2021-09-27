Waterford and Galway stars in action in next Sunday's GAA club TV coverage

WATERFORD HURLING AND Galway football are in the spotlight for next weekend’s live TV coverage of the GAA club championships.

TG4′s double bill comes from Walsh Park and Tuam Stadium next Sunday afternoon.

The opening game is the Waterford county senior hurling decider with reigning champions Ballygunner taking on Roanmore at 2pm. The eight-in-a-row title bid is being attempted by Ballygunner with Ian Kenny, Peter Hogan and Dessie Hutchinson amongst the current Waterford stars in their ranks.

Roanmore are appearing in their first final since 1990 with Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan playing outfield for the city club and Gavin O’Brien their chief scorer in recent rounds.

Then the Galway senior football championship is the focus at 3.45pm with Annaghdown facing Claregalway. It’s the last round-robin game with this Group 3 tie involving two teams who have identical records so far with both teams losing by a point to 2020 champions Moycullen and defeating An Cheathrú Rua.

It leaves them both on two points with the winners next Sunday set to advance to the quarter-finals along with Moycullen.

Galway star Damien Comer is one of the leading lights for Annaghdown while Claregalway have last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning captain Jack Glynn, who burst into the Galway senior ranks this year.

