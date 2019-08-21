Former Waterford players part of committee to find new senior hurling boss

The Waterford hurlers are currently without a manager.

TWO FORMER WATERFORD players will be part of the committee charged with finding the county’s next senior hurling manager.

Ballygunner’s Stephen Frampton and Ballyduff Upper’s Tom Feeney were both long-serving defenders for the Waterford hurlers and will be involved in the five-man selection committee.

WLR FM Sport has reported that the pair will be joined by county secretary Pat Flynn, vice-chairman Sean Michael O’Regan and the chief executive of Nemeton TV Irial Mac Murchú as Waterford hunt for the successor to Paraic Fanning.

Fanning departed his post earlier this month after just one campaign in charge, having taken over for the 2019 season when he succeeded Derek McGrath.

Waterford began the year brightly when they reached the Division 1 league final in Croke Park but the championship was a huge disappointment at they lost out in their four games in Munster against Clare, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

