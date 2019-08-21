This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Waterford players part of committee to find new senior hurling boss

Paraic Fanning left his role as Wateford hurling manager earlier this month.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,339 Views No Comments
The Waterford hurlers are currently without a manager.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TWO FORMER WATERFORD players will be part of the committee charged with finding the county’s next senior hurling manager.

Ballygunner’s Stephen Frampton and Ballyduff Upper’s Tom Feeney were both long-serving defenders for the Waterford hurlers and will be involved in the five-man selection committee.

WLR FM Sport has reported that the pair will be joined by county secretary Pat Flynn, vice-chairman Sean Michael O’Regan and the chief executive of Nemeton TV Irial Mac Murchú as Waterford hunt for the successor to Paraic Fanning.

Fanning departed his post earlier this month after just one campaign in charge, having taken over for the 2019 season when he succeeded Derek McGrath.

Waterford began the year brightly when they reached the Division 1 league final in Croke Park but the championship was a huge disappointment at they lost out in their four games in Munster against Clare, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

