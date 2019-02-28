Boost for Waterford hurlers as they will have home Munster championship games this summer

THE WATERFORD HURLERS have been handed a major boost for their 2019 championship campaign as they will be able to play their Munster senior hurling home ties at Walsh Park in Waterford city.

Walsh Park was deemed unsuitable last year to host Waterford's matches. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Munster Council today confirmed that Walsh Park will be the venue for Waterford’s round-robin matches at home on 12 May against Clare and on 2 June against Limerick with the capacity set at 11,000.

Last summer the Waterford venue was deemed unsuitable to host matches and Waterford had to forfeit home advantage, instead playing Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds and facing Cork in Semple Stadium.

Officers of the Munster Council and Waterford county board met today to discuss the use of the venue, following confirmation by GAA health and safety consultants that the capacity for both games will be set at 11,000.

Waterford county board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan revealed that ‘a structural issue at the ground’ has been resolved for this year.

Walsh Park will be back in action hosting Waterford games this summer. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“We are delighted to be playing our home games in Walsh Park on 12 May and 2 June. Due to a structural issue at the ground in 2018, which significantly reduced the capacity, we didn’t play senior hurling championship games at the ground.

“However, this issue has since been resolved and the capacity set at 11,000. These games will be a big boost for the county and local businesses and we look forward to welcoming the supporters of Clare and Limerick to Waterford City.

“We are embarking on a redevelopment of the ground, which will bring the capacity to 15,500, including 9,000 seats.”

A view of the planning permission for the redevelopment of Walsh Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I am pleased to confirm that Waterford will play their two home games in Walsh Park on 12 May 12th and 2 June,” stated Munster Council Chairman Liam Lenihan.

“Today’s decision confirms that all of the competing counties in the 2019 Munster senior hurling championship will have two home games. We look forward to working with Waterford county board to ensure the smooth running of both fixtures scheduled at the Waterford City venue.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: