Noonan the hero as Waterford edge five-goal battle with Sligo Rovers

Waterford 3

Sligo Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

CONAN NOONAN WAS the hero as Waterford were 3-2 winners over Sligo Rovers in their opening game of the season.

The Blues were 2-0 up at half-time, but a resurgent Sligo brought it back to 2-1. Noonan’s goal made it 3-1 before Jad Hakiki added a late goal for Sligo to give them late hope.

With nine new additions apiece, Sligo Rovers and Waterford come into the new season with an air of uncertainty about them.

But both sides surprised people last year, and will be hoping to do the same this year.

John Russell and Keith Long named five new signings among their respective starting 11s.

For the hosts, goalkeeper Sam Sargeant and Cian Kavanagh started against their former team while Matty Wolfe, Oskar Van Hattum and Jad Hakiki were also given the nod by their new manager.

Fleetwood loanees Stephen McMullan and Tommy Lonergan started for the visitors, with Navajo Bakboord, Andy Boyle and Conan Noonan also named in Waterford’s starting team.

Waterford’s attacking players were showing real energy early on, making life really difficult for the home side’s rearguard.

And with just 13 minutes played, Sargeant was picking the ball out of the net. Wolfe lost possession of the ball in the middle as Sligo tried to work the ball out, and McDonald took advantage of the mistake, firing into the bottom corner to put Waterford ahead.

And minutes later the visitors were celebrating again. Conan Noonan’s free-kick was nodded in by Lonergan in a crowded box after McDonald nodded it down.

Sligo had it all to do in the second half, and started perfectly as Elding scored his first senior goal to give the hosts a lift early in the second half.

And Russell’s men had a chance to go level minutes later when they were awarded a penalty as Fitzgerald went down int the box. Kavanaghs penalty was at the perfect height for McMullan who made a great save.

From the resulting corner, Waterford went on the attack and a brilliant ball from Amond found the run of the superb Noonan who slotted it past Sargeant for 3-1. And Hakiki have the hosts some hope for the dying moments as he found the net on 82 minutes.

Rovers had plenty of chances, but Waterford held out to hold on to the win in their first game of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Oskar Van Hattum, Ollie Denham, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; Conor Malley (Jake Doyle-Hayes 87), Matty Wolfe (Francely Lomboto 65); Owen Elding, Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald; Cian Kavanagh.

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Andy Boyle, Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski; Navajo Bakboord (Darragh Leahy 72), Ryan Burke; Rowan McDonald (Dean McMenamy 53), Ben McCormack, Conan Noonan (Maarten Pouwels 83); Tommy Lonergan (Kyle White 83), Padraig Amond.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.