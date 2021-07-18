Stunning Kavanagh strike the difference for Waterford against Sligo Rovers

Cian Kavanagh scored the only goal of the game.

Cian Kavanagh scored the only goal of the game.

Waterford 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Dylan O’Connell reports from the RSC

WATERFORD HELD OUT against a late attacking onslaught from Sligo Rovers to beat the Bit O’Red 1-0 at the RSC on Sunday afternoon.

Cian Kavanagh’s stunning second-half strike was the difference between the two teams on a scorching afternoon in the south east.

The final score settled a game which was often a clash of ideals as the direct Waterford tried to get the better of a Sligo team determined to control possession and build from the back.

When it came to the Blues game plan, Cian Kavanagh was repeatedly beaten in the air by the experienced defensive partnership of Garry Buckley and Shane Blaney.

After a patient opening to the game, Regan Donelon caught the Waterford back four napping when he dropped a perfect cross into the path of Mark Byrne. The winger squared to an unmarked Johnny Kenny and the striker fired first time, which forced an excellent stinging save from Matthew Connor.

That is special from Cian Kavanagh! What a goal 🎯



Waterford lead and Kavanagh has done it again against Sligo Rovers, scoring against the Bit O'Red once again at RSC, and what a goal it was...@WaterfordFCie 1-0 @sligorovers



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/sVFqVgEguX#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/t8Ep2dbGpV — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 18, 2021

The Blues goalkeeper could not build on this excellent save as he was forced off with an injury 10 minutes later and replaced with Paul Martin.

As the game restarted, Waterford had an excellent chance when a cross from Jeremie Milambo deflected off Donelon and rolled towards goal. Luke McNicholas dived into the far corner to push it out for a corner. The ball then landed the feet of Junior Quitirna, who couldn’t control and Sligo won back possession.

Waterford thought they took the lead four minutes into the second half when Anthony Wordsworth fired into the top corner from an indirect free-kick, but referee David Dunne ruled out due to the nature of the set-piece.

The home team weren’t too disappointed, as a stunning strike from Cian Kavanagh gave them the lead two minutes later.

After the striker won the ball back in midfield, he charged forward and from twenty five yards, he curled into the top right corner of the goal.

Sligo responded by introducing a wave of substitutes, who were replacing players clearly drained from the sweltering heat.

Colm Horgan’s first touch saw the full back knock a corner from Jordan Gibson off the inside post. The ball the deflected and fell into the hands of Paul Martin, in a huge sigh of relief for the vocal Waterford fans.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Kavanagh nearly made it 2-0 when he picked off a misplaced pass broke one on one with McNicholas. The striker ran into space in front of goal, and his attempt to roll the ball in was saved.

Romeo Parkes had two big chances in the final five minutes for Sligo, but both were palmed away and saved by Martin.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor (Paul Martin 25); Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson (Georgie Forrest 25), Shane Griffin, Anthony Wordsworth, Cian Kavanagh (Tunmise Sobowale 88), Junior Quitirna (Isaac Tshipamba 82), John Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Jeremie Milambo (Jack Stafford 68), Eddie Nolan.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Lewis Banks, Jordan Gibson, Niall Morahan, Walter Figueira (Seamus Keogh 63), Mark Byrne (Colm Horgan 63), Shane Blaney, Regan Donelon, David Cawley (Romeo Parks 63), Johnny Kenny (Danny Kane 74), Garry Buckley (Adam McDonnell 74).

Referee: David Dunne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!