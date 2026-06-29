Waterford to meet Kilkenny as draw for All-Ireland camogie quarters confirmed

THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals was confirmed today, with Waterford to face Kilkenny on 4 July.

The other game will see Clare playing Tipperary on 5 July.

Kilkenny and Clare confirmed their places in the quarters with respective wins on Saturday over Wexford and Offaly.

Meanwhile, Galway and Cork booked their spots in the semi-finals with victories against Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday.

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This weekend’s games will be double headers alongside the GAA Hurling All-Ireland semi-finals.

Both fixtures will be shown live on RTÉ Television, and info on ticket availability can be found here.