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Waterford to meet Kilkenny as draw for All-Ireland camogie quarters confirmed
THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals was confirmed today, with Waterford to face Kilkenny on 4 July.
The other game will see Clare playing Tipperary on 5 July.
Kilkenny and Clare confirmed their places in the quarters with respective wins on Saturday over Wexford and Offaly.
Meanwhile, Galway and Cork booked their spots in the semi-finals with victories against Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday.
This weekend’s games will be double headers alongside the GAA Hurling All-Ireland semi-finals.
Both fixtures will be shown live on RTÉ Television, and info on ticket availability can be found here.
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Camogie Draw GAA Pot Luck Kilkenny team:Waterford (Hurling 1590