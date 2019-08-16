McCarthy and O'Sullivan seal important three points for Cork City at the RSC

Waterford 1

Cork City 2

CORK CITY PICKED up an important three points after a 2-1 win over Waterford at the RSC on Friday night.

Conor McCarthy and Mark O’Sullivan had the visitors 2-0 up and despite a late JJ Lunney goal, Waterford couldn’t salvage anything from the game.

Cork City had the first chance as Ronan Hurley made space down the left but he couldn’t find the target from a tight angle.

At the other end, it took until the quarter hour for the home side to threaten; Karolis Chvedukas played the through ball for Walter Figueira but a line of retreating defenders prevented a shooting chance.

Michael O’Connor forced City keeper Mark McNulty into a save midway through the first half after good work from Zack Elbouzedi.

Winger Elbouzedi threatened two minutes later but again McNulty was equal to the strike.

Rory Feely headed over from Tom Holland’s corner before Dan Casey was needed to clear as Walter Figueira fired at goal.

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kenny Browne almost gave Waterford the lead on the stroke of half time but his near-post strike from Holland’s corner was narrowly wide of the post.

Waterford had the first chance of the second period when Zack Elbouzedi’s cross found its way to Michael O’Connor but Alan Bennett made an important block.

Cork City took the lead three minutes into the second half. Kevin O’Connor’s corner found captain Conor McCarthy and he smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Waterford had appeals for a penalty on the hour mark when Rob Slevin was dragged back in the penalty box but referee Ray Matthews waved play on.

Cork City doubled their lead after 69 minutes. A mistake at the back let O’Sullivan run at goal. He got around Slevin and Browne and brilliantly fired into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Waterford gave themselves a lifeline with two minutes to go. Rory Feely did well down the right to cross for JJ Lunney and he headed past McNulty.

But as much as they tried, Cork held out for the points to pick up an important win.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch, Karolis Chvedukas (Cory Galvin `70), JJ Lunney, Tom Holland (Sam Bone `72), Zack Elbouzedi, Michael O’Connor (Dean Walsh `76), Walter Figueira

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Gearoid Morrissey, Kevin O’Connor, Dan Casey (Alan Bennett `46), Eoghan Stokes, Conor McCormack (Alec Byrne `86), Ronan Hurley, Garry Buckley, Mark O’Sullivan (Darragh Crowley 82)

Referee: Ray Matthews

