Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Watford sack Xisco Munoz just seven games into Premier League season

The Hornets have picked up seven points from their first seven games.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 10:53 AM
27 minutes ago 1,142 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5564255
Image: PA
Image: PA

WATFORD HAVE SACKED manager Xisco Munoz in the wake of Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Leeds United.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the table having collected seven points from their opening seven games.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and successfully guided the club back to the top flight with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

“Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s head coach,” a statement on Sunday morning read.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie