Watford sack Xisco Munoz just seven games into Premier League season

WATFORD HAVE SACKED manager Xisco Munoz in the wake of Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Leeds United.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the table having collected seven points from their opening seven games.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and successfully guided the club back to the top flight with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

“Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s head coach,” a statement on Sunday morning read.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach.”