Friday 15 January 2021
Wayne Rooney retires from football after being named permanent Derby boss

Former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given moves to first-team coach at the Rams.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Jan 2021, 2:05 PM
43 minutes ago 1,382 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5326086
Image: PA
Image: PA

WAYNE ROONEY HAS officially been appointed as Derby County’s permanent manager.

The club this afternoon confirmed that Rooney, who has been in the role on an interim basis since the end of November, has signed a two-and-half-year deal which will run until the summer of 2023.

As a result, the 35-year-old has called time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his new managerial job.

Rooney stepped up to the plate in the wake of Phillip Cocu’s departure in late 2020, and was supported by former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker. The trio retain their positions on Rooney’s staff going forward, with Given moving to the position of first-team coach.

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Rooney has overseen nine matches in total at the helm, in which Derby recorded three wins and four draws.

England and United’s all-time leading goalscorer — with over 700 professional appearances to his name — first linked up with the Rams in January 2020, and finishes up after 35 appearances.

Elsewhere, Rooney earned 120 international caps and scored 53 goals, while a memorable spell at United concluded with five Premier League titles and 2008 Champions League silverware.

Derby County’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce welcomed the appointment, pointing to the “recent upturn in results” under Rooney.

“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance,” he noted.

Rooney himself, who joined Derby after a stint in the US, said:

“When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

manchester-united-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-old-trafford Rooney spent a memorable spell at United. Source: Martin Rickett

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff, I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” 

Rooney’s first game as Derby’s new permanent manager comes as tomorrow’s Championship clash with Rotherham United at Pride Park [KO 3pm].

Jason Knight is one Irish player impressing for the side of late, as a takeover saga continues at the club.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

