Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

We need to play more like Elanga, says Man United boss Rangnick

The teenager came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and scored in the 80th.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 11:39 PM
47 minutes ago 575 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5691680
Ralf Rangnick watches on during tonight's match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ralf Rangnick watches on during tonight's match.
Ralf Rangnick watches on during tonight's match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RALF RANGNICK told his Manchester United team to play with the same care-free attitude as Anthony Elanga after the 19-year-old salvaged a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Elanga came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and scored in the 80th, after Atletico had dominated the majority of their Champions League last 16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But the draw felt like a victory for United, who were woeful in the first half yet escaped with a result that puts them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

“In all the games he has played, he shows he is playing with passion and fun,” Rangnick said. “He is just enjoying himself on the pitch, he is aware of his weapons and he wants to show his weapons.

“Not just with the goal he scored, he had three or four great runs. Atletico had problems with this approach. We have to show this in other positions as well, one or two other players, in every single position. If we want to go through we have to play like that.”

United failed to have a single touch in the Atletico penalty area in the first 45 minutes.

“After the performance in the first half, it could only get better,” Rangnick told BT Sport.

“What we played in the first half I still cannot believe. We played without conviction, without aggression and that is why we were struggling.

“In the second half we did better, with more possession in areas that mattered and if we played another 10 minutes we might have won the game. We have to play better in the first half, I was very disappointed by that performance in the first half.”

Rangnick was asked in his press conference what he told the United players at half-time.

“I told them this is not enough,” he said.

“We have to have more energy. It’s not about game-plans or tactics. It’s about conviction. It’s about belief. This is not enough. This is the Champions League.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elanga raced onto Bruno Fernandes’ through ball, skipped away from Reinildo Mandava’s challenge and slid a finish into the far corner.

“I think it was my first touch as well,” Elanga said.

“I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, it’s a dream come true.

“It is only the first half of the tie, we have to be ready for the second half at Old Trafford.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie