Wes Hoolahan out until New Year after 'major ligament and cartilage damage' in Australia

WES HOOLAHAN’S DEBUT campaign in Australia has been dealt an unfortunate setback as the 37-year-old is set to spend all winter on the sidelines.

The former international midfielder, who earned 43 caps for Ireland, signed a one-year contract with A-League club Newcastle Jets last month.

Hoolahan had been training with Cambridge United over the summer but took up a new challenge Down Under after a successful 12-year career in England, where he became a fans’ favourite during a decade at Norwich City.

His new club confirmed on Monday their recruit is set for an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

“Wes Hoolahan will miss an extended period after suffering a major ankle injury during the FFA Cup Quarter Final loss to Adelaide last Tuesday night,” Newcastle Jets confirmed.

“Scans taken in the following days have shown the Irishman suffered major ligament and cartilage damage throughout his right ankle. Hoolahan underwent surgery in Sydney on Monday, and will now begin the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.”

Hoolahan scored his first goal for Newcastle Jets on his first competitive start for the club, an FFA Cup victory over Edgeworth. They will not begin their domestic campaign until 19 October, but Hoolahan will not feature until 2020.

“Estimated return to play timeframes will be established by the club’s medical staff in consultation with the surgeon,” Jets said. “But it is expected that Hoolahan won’t feature in the Hyundai A-League until the new year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!