Irish international makes debut as West Brom hammer Mick McCarthy's Cardiff

IRISH INTERNATIONAL JAYSON Molumby made his debut for West Bromwich Albion in a 4-0 win over Cardiff City that sent the Baggie to the top of the Championship.

Molumby, on loan from Brighton, played the final 10 minutes, with Albion already 4-0 up thanks to goals from Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt, Matthew Phillips, and a Curtis Nelson own goal. Callum Robinson played the first hour for West Brom, while James Collins led the line for Cardiff.

The result is a third-straight defeat for Mick McCarthy’s side, while Albion have gone a point clear of second-placed Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Enda Stevens made his first league start of the season for Sheffield United away to Middlesbrough, but saw his side fall to a 2-0 defeat. John Egan played all 90 minutes of the loss, with Conor Hourihane introduced off the bench for the final 15 minutes.

Stoke City are fourth in the table after a 1-1 draw away to Preston, for whom Sean Maguire played an hour before being replaced by fellow Irish international Alan Browne.

Irish defender Jimmy Dunne played all 90 minutes of QPR’s 2-0 win at home to Birmingham, while a late Danny Ward goal handed Huddersfield a 3-2 win at home to Blackburn.

In League One, Troy Parrott set up the second goal of Scott Twine’s hat-trick for MK Dons, but a late Daniel Batty goal earned Fleetwood a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Aiden McGeady set up two goals in Sunderland’s 5-0 battering of Cheltenham, while Chiedozie Ogbene continued his return to fitness by playing all 90 minutes of Rotherham’s 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland are three points clear of Wigan at the top, after the Latics fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday. James McClean started for Wigan, and was substituted just after the hour mark.

Mark Sykes, who has declared for the Republic of Ireland but has yet to be called up by Stephen Kenny, was among the scorers for Oxford United in an easy 5-1 win over Accrington.

Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis were both involved in Portsmouth’s 2-1 loss to Burton Albion, for whom Irish U21 defender Thomas O’Connor was on the scoresheet. Harry Arter was an unused sub as Charlton fell to a 4-1 loss at home to Bolton, and it went likewise for Daryl Horgan: a witness to Wycombe’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury.