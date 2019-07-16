This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham agree club-record £45m fee for Bundesliga striker

Sebastien Haller has been given permission by Eintracht Frankfurt to travel to London for a medical.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,906 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4726362
Haller in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Haller in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.
Image: EMPICS Sport

WEST HAM HAVE agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Sebastien Haller, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been granted permission to travel to London for a medical and to complete a move to the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will reportedly pay £45million (€49.8m) for the former France U21 international, which would break the club record of £34m they paid Lazio for Felipe Anderson last year.

Haller scored 15 goals in 23 Bundesliga starts last season as Eintracht finished in seventh place.

He struck a further five times in their run to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea on penalties.

Haller is set to become West Ham’s second major signing of the close season following the arrival of attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal.

West Ham quickly brokered a deal for Haller after they missed out on Maxi Gomez, who left Celta Vigo for Valencia.

Earlier, the Hammers confirmed the departure of full-back Sam Byram, who has joined Norwich City for a reported £750,000.

Byram, 25, made only 36 first-team appearances after joining from Leeds United in January 2016.

