'You're not going to get a Jim Gavin from me' - Westmeath celebrate remarkable rise to senior ranks

GALWAY TOOK THE main senior prize on offer but it was also a momentous occasion on All-Ireland camogie final day for both Westmeath and Kerry yesterday.

Westmeath claimed a 1-11 to 1-9 victory in the intermediate decider against Galway, who were fielding their second side, to cap a remarkable rise for the county.

They will ply their trade at senior level in 2020, just three years after competing in the Premier Junior grade. That 2017 success paved the way for intermediate promotion before their intermediate success yesterday.

Long-serving player Pamela Greville was player of the match and got to celebrate afterwards with her brother Johnny, the manager of the team who delivered a passionate post-match interview.

Full-forward Greville scored 0-9 in Westmeath’s victory and was best placed to sum up the progress they have made.

“Senior camogie – that’s been our aim for a few years now. It shows, when you put your mind to it what people can too. It’s a brilliant Westmeath team and I’ve loved every minute of being with them.

“The work-rate out there in the second half from goalie the whole way up meant Galway didn’t have the time to do anything and then we were breaking free. It’s always the scorers and forwards get the praise but this was about the whole team.

“I started a ridiculous amount a time ago and the dream of playing senior camogie was what kept me going. We’ll see how the legs handle it after the winter!

“To have Stephanie (Pamela’s daughter) here is great, it’s very emotional – she’s not usually like this!

“We’re going to enjoy this. It’s been a long time coming.”

Earlier the premier junior final had also delivered a major breakthrough with Kerry winning their first piece of silverware at this level when they saw off Limerick by 0-11 to 0-8.

Kerry’s team is comprised of 14 players from Clanmaurice – the only adult club in the county – as they atoned for last year’s loss to Dublin with midfielder Laura Collins delighted that they had finally got over the line.

