Saturday 19 October, 2019
Wijnaldum: Liverpool can remain unbeaten all season

The Reds are enjoying a perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 3:53 PM
22 minutes ago 455 Views 5 Comments
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM BELIEVES it is possible for Liverpool to emulate the Invincibles of Arsenal by going unbeaten for an entire Premier League season.

Arsene Wenger’s feted team of 2003-04 remains the only side to have not suffered a single loss through all 38 matches of English football’s modern top-flight competition.

Liverpool lost once last term but finished second behind Manchester City, whose manager, Pep Guardiola, described an undefeated campaign as a “ridiculous” notion given the demands on clubs competing on multiple fronts.

But with the Reds victorious in each of their eight league games this season, midfielder Wijnaldum thinks a slice of history is there to be earned.

“It is possible,” Wijnaldum said, in quotes reported by The Mirror.

“Nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in.

We don’t think about the fact that Arsenal did not lose in that season. We just try to give everything in every game.”

European champions Liverpool are widely expected to continue their perfect start in Sunday’s much-anticipated match against Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in a wretched run of form and will be without injured stars David de Gea and Paul Pogba for the Old Trafford encounter.

But the leaders will not be taking any chances when it comes to defending their eight-point advantage at the top, according to Wijnaldum.

The way we handle every match is to respect the opponent and give 100 per cent,” the Netherlands international said.

“We try to do everything as good as possible, to work as hard as possible.

“Every game in the Premier League is tough. Look at the results we have had. I can’t remember a game where it was easy.

“We have won them all so far because we give everything and were totally concentrated. Also, we have had a little bit of luck.”

