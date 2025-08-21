Former Australia scrum-half Will Genia announces retirement at 37

FORMER AUSTRALIA SCRUM-half Will Genia hung up his boots on Thursday after almost two decades in the game and 110 Tests, with colleagues showering praise on the dynamic number nine.

The 37-year-old will finish his career as the seventh most capped Wallaby of all time, playing his last Test in 2019 before moving to Japan and becoming a stalwart for the Kintetsu Liners.

Across his storied career, he also played for Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels, and Stade Francais in France.

“Thank you to the teams, my teammates, coaches, teachers, friends and all the wonderful people in the game who helped me, guided me, shaped me, included me, put up with me and made me better,” Genia said on Instagram.

“Thank you to the fans for making the game what it is.

“Finally, thank you rugby for all the joy. It was always the game and then everything else.”

A former Wallabies captain, Genia was a respected figure and tributes were led by his long-time Reds and Wallabies halves partner Quade Cooper.

“What a ride my brother. It’s been a pleasure and grateful to have done it with you,” said Cooper.

A host of others also wished him well including fellow scrum-half Nic White, who called Genia “one of the greats”.

Fallen star Israel Folau said: “Legend bro. What a career.”

