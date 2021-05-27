Former Drogheda United midfielder parts company with Norwich City

William Hondermarck (right) playing for Harrogate Town against Cambridge United in a League Two game last January.

WILLIAM HONDERMARCK’S TIME at Norwich City is to end after the Premier League-bound club announced that he won’t be offered a new contract when his current terms expire on 30 June.

Hondermarck joined Norwich from Drogheda United in 2019 and became a regular in the Canaries’ U23 team. He was also included among the substitutes for the senior side’s Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town in September.

Following a January loan move to Harrogate Town, the League Two club’s manager Simon Weaver stated that the 20-year-old midfielder could have “a big future” in the game.

However, that future won’t be at Norwich as Hondermarck prepares to move on after two seasons on the books of the Carrow Road outfit.

Born in France, he moved to Ireland with his family at the age of five and made his breakthrough as a 17-year-old with Drogheda during the 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.