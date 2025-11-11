William Munny ruled out of Morgiana showdown against State Man

WILLIAM MUNNY WILL miss his intended clash with State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle due to a minor injury.

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner-up, owned and trained by Barry Connell, looked to be a genuine contender up against Willie Mullins’ multiple Grade One winner.

While he will not get the chance to test himself against the best just yet, Connell is confident that by Leopardstown at Christmas he will be fit and firing.

“He’s had a bit of a setback and with the race barely 10 days away he won’t make it – but we’ll have him back for Christmas,” said Connell.

We’ve kept him hurdling because our thinking was it’s quite an open picture this year, the Champion Hurdle, and he’s a very good jumper of a hurdle, very slick.

“In his early days he was too keen because they weren’t going quick enough for him, but when he ran at Punchestown and in the Supreme in better races where they went a proper gallop he settled away and his jumping was excellent.

“The New Lion is favourite for the Champion Hurdle and he’s only rated 3lb higher than us and is coming back in trip, two Grade One winners came out of the Supreme after it in Salvator Mundi and Irancy.

“I think it’s probably the right way to go. We haven’t done much jumping over fences with him but I don’t think that would be an issue either.

“It’s just unfortunate that we aren’t able to get the prep run in but he’s still got the rest of the season so it will be fine.”