Win a pair of tickets to Dublin v Kerry in the All-Ireland football final replay

HERE WE GO again.

After almost 80 gripping minutes in the All-Ireland football final, Dublin and Kerry couldn’t be separated. With the Dubs bidding for an unprecedented five-in-a-row, and their dear rivals desperate to deny them, it was billed as history in the making; we should have known that this one might need a little longer in the melting pot.

As part of our commitment to get great sporting prizes for The42 Members, in the past few weeks we’ve alrady sent Robbie Dunne to the All-Ireland hurling final and Lonan McDowell to the drawn football final.

And once again, with the demand for Saturday’s replay set to be every bit as ferocious, we have a pair of golden tickets safely tucked away again.

As a bonus September prize draw, exclusive to The42 Members, we’ll be sending one lucky winner and a friend to what promises to be an unmissable between these two footballing heavyweights.

If you have already joined up as a member, you don’t need to do anything. You’ll be automatically entered into this draw and we’ll contact the winner with the good news on Thursday, 12 September.

If you haven’t joined up as a member yet, don’t worry, there’s still time — join up before noon on 12 September and we’ll make sure your name is in the hat too.

For more info on The42 Membership and all of the great benefits you get, click here, or visit members.the42.ie to sign up.

Good luck!