Win our great All-Ireland final prize - tickets to Tipp v Kilkenny plus a night in a four-star Dublin hotel

Monday 12 August, 2019
The42 Members will all be in the hat for Thursday’s draw.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 11:33 AM
Kilkenny and Tipp: who will come out on top on Sunday?
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IT’S ALL-IRELAND HURLING final week — and we want to send you to Croke Park on Sunday.

Few would have predicted it at the start of the year but, for the sixth season since 2009, Kilkenny and Tipperary are the last two standing in the race for Liam.

GAA Headquarters is set to host a capacity crowd on Sunday and, as ever, tickets will surely be like golddust this week.

That’s where we can help. The first of our big monthly prize draws for The42 Members takes place this week, and to kick things off, we’ve got a cracking hurling final prize: a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game as well as an overnight stay for two that night in the four-star Brooks Hotel, located just off Grafton Street, with a meal in the Jasmine bar, and a full Irish breakfast the following morning.

If you have already joined up as a member, you don’t need to do anything. You’ll be automatically entered into this draw and we’ll contact the winner with the good news this Thursday, 15 August.

If you haven’t joined up as a member yet, don’t worry, there’s still time — join up before noon on Thursday and we’ll make sure your name is in the hat too.

For more info on The42 Membership and all of the great benefits you get, click here, or visit members.the42.ie to sign up.

