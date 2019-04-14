This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peamount maintain perfect start with resounding win over strugglers Kilkenny

Meanwhile, Wexford Youths stayed in touch with the league leaders after their 6-1 win over Limerick.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 5:39 PM
46 minutes ago 726 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591628
Peamount United striker, Amber Barrett.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Peamount United striker, Amber Barrett.
Peamount United striker, Amber Barrett.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PEAMOUNT UNITED EXTENDED their winning start to the season to four games after their 7-0 win over strugglers Kilkenny United this afternoon.

Returning Ireland international Amber Barrett netted twice for Peamount as James O’Callaghan’s side returned to the top of the Women’s National League table.

In difficult conditions in Thomastown, the visitors raced into a four-goal lead at half time - Lauren O’Callaghan among the scorers in the opening 45 minutes.

After the restart, Louise Masterson, Megan Smyth and striker Barrett rounded off the scoring to cap a comfortable win.

They now prepare to take on title rivals Shelbourne next Saturday.

Amber Barrett Amber Barrett on international duty for Ireland against Italy this week. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Another Ireland international lit up proceedings at Markets Field this afternoon as Rianna Jarrett notched a first-half hat-trick to send Wexford Youths second in the table with a 6-1 victory over Limerick.

The defending champions raced into a 5-0 half-time lead, with captain Kylie Murphy opening the scoring after just three minutes of play.

Katrina Parrock doubled the visitors’ advantage just six minutes later before Jarrett scored her first of the afternoon.

Another two goals in quick succession from the Ireland striker gave the visitors a five-goal advantage at the break.

Vanessa Ogbonna scored Youths’ sixth and final goal of the afternoon before Sylvia Gee pulled one back Limerick.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie