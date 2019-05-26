This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne stay in touch with league leaders after convincing win in Limerick

Noelle Murray scored twice as Shels ran out 5-0 winners at Market’s Field.

By Cian Roche Sunday 26 May 2019, 5:30 PM
21 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4654167
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE STAYED IN touch with the Women’s National League front-runners this afternoon after a convincing 5-0 win over Limerick at Market’s Fields.

The Dublin side, who saw rivals Peamount United and Wexford Youths pick up wins on Saturday evening, remain two points adrift of second place Wexford.

Noelle Murray rounded off the scoring this evening, grabbing Shels’ fifth and her second of the game after dominant first-half display.

The Munster side held out for 20 minutes of the first half before Rebecca Cooke opened the scoring with a long-range strike.

It was 2-0 just 12 minutes later when Alex Kavanagh doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Emily Whelan and Murray both scored in a four-minute spell just before the break to all but end the tie as a contest.

There was some cause for concern before Murray grabbed her second of the evening. Rebecca Creagh, having come on as a substitute, was forced off again with Shels’ having already used up each of their three replacements.

Shelbourne saw out the game with 10 on the pitch as Murray struck in added time.

The result leaves them within touching distance of Wexford but remain seven points adrift of league leaders Peamount who have won all of their opening nine games of the season.

Noelle Murray Noelle Murray scored twice for Shelbourne this evening. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

In the day’s only other game, DLR Waves secured a 1-0 win over strugglers Kilkenny United, consigning the league’s basement club to their ninth defeat in nine games.

Aoife Glennon scored the only goal of the afternoon at United Park.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

