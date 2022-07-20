Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 July 2022
TG4 to broadcast 10 live games from the Women's National League this season

The terrestrial-TV coverage will begin with Shelbourne’s visit to Sligo Rovers on Saturday week, 30 July.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 9:56 PM
Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery on the attack.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

TG4 WILL BROADCAST 10 live games from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League this season, beginning with defending champions Shelbourne’s trip to Sligo Rovers on Saturday 30 July.

It marks a significant increase from the four games which were shown live on the same channel during the 2021 season, while Spórt TG4 will also offer exclusive behind-the-scenes action from the games across its social media channels.

The live fixtures will be available to watch globally via the TG4 Player.

Sacar Beo will be presented by Galway sports broadcaster Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, who will be joined by a team of analysts.

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 was delighted to bring SSE Airtricity Women’s National League to Irish television audiences for the very first time in 2021. From the brilliant first goal scored by Alex Kavanagh for Shelbourne against DLR Waves to the nail-biting drama of the final night in November which saw Shelbourne become the 2021 Champions; the WNL has everything.

“TG4 couldn’t be prouder to be bringing the excitement of women’s football to increasingly enthusiastic audiences and looks forward to the next step in the journey with the FAI and the League of Ireland.”

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon added: “We are looking forward to working with TG4 again following a successful collaboration last season. As the domestic game continues to go from strength to strength, we want to secure as much exposure as possible for the players and clubs, so having games broadcast on national television is a key part of that.

“It is fantastic to have games spread around the country with first visits to Sligo, Galway and Athlone already confirmed with more games set to be scheduled. We are looking forward to the games and reaching a wider audience thanks to TG4’s coverage.”

Confirmed games

30 July: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, The Showgrounds, KO 18:35
13 August: Galway WFC v Wexford Youths, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:35
20 August: Athlone Town v Peamount United, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:35

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

