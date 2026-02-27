Wolves stun high-flying Aston Villa to move past record low points tally

Wolves 2

Aston Villa 0

WOLVES MOVED PAST Derby’s record-low Premier League points tally as they dealt a blow to Aston Villa’s top-four hopes with a 2-0 win at Molineux.

It had looked for much of the season that Wolves would struggle to match the meagre 11 points the Rams posted in the 2007-08 season.

But second-half goals from Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes gave them just a second win in 29 games, which takes them to 13 and beyond the possible notoriety of being the worst-ever Premier League team.

It was especially sweet to come against local rivals Aston Villa, who have a terrible recent record at Molineux.

And Unai Emery’s men put in a woeful display as their Champions League qualification hopes took another hit.

Villa were very much in the title race during January, however just one win from their last five games has seen them not only fall out of contention, but looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack.